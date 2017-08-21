Watch Video: MS Dhoni’s smart stumping proves he’s still a livewire behind the stumps

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world, produced yet another magnificent stumping to dismiss Lasith Malinga, combining efficiently well with Yuzvendra Chahal to give Team India its 9th wicket of the first ODI at Dambula.

Slinga Malinga advanced down the pitch in attempt to hit Chahal for a big one, but Chahal saw his opponent’s intentions and deliberately bowled an outside-off wide delivery. And MSD didn’t miss out the opportunity and dislodged the bails before Malinga could think of coming back in the crease.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni’s ability to unleash firepower with the bat might have dwindled off late, but his work behind the stumps is one of the prime reasons why the selectors still haven’t been able to drop him from the limited overs squad.

Meanwhile, India, after bowling Sri Lanka out for a paltry 216 runs, won the match by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his 11th ODI ton and remained not out on 132 while skipper Kohli scored unbeaten 82 as India chased down the target in mere 28.5 overs for the loss of Rohit Sharma’s wicket only.