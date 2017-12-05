Watch Video: India women’s hockey team deprived of basic facilities in Australia
New Delhi: In a video surfaced on social media, Indian girls hockey team, which went to Adelaide for a tournament, have alleged that the government did not provide them basic facilities.
Kind attention @SushmaSwaraj Ji, @HCICanberra @AusHCIndia, @Ra_thore Ji – these girls went to Australia as our nation’s representative to play Hockey. They need our support to bring home medals and glory. Please listen to the video and take quick action for real #ChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/4ACjFw7R5O
— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2017
In a video surfaced on Twitter, the girls have complained that they were not given any transportation facilities by the Indian government to reach at their event venue. However, responding to the tweet, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has said that the government has not sanctioned the travel of the team featured in the video.
SAI tweeted, “No Govt. Of #India sanction/approval for travel has been accorded to the team and coach featured in the video circulating on social media. Neither has @TheHockeyIndia approved or sanctioned the tour.”
No Govt. Of #India sanction/approval for travel has been accorded to the team and coach featured in the video circulating on social media. Neither has @TheHockeyIndia approved or sanctioned the tour. 1/2 @Ra_THORe @SushmaSwaraj @HCICanberra @AusHCIndia
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) December 4, 2017
In another tweet, the SAI has said that sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has ordered an investigation into the matter.
Taking serious note of this, Hon. Sports Minister Col @Ra_THORe has ordered investigation and action into this matter, which has caused inconvenience and embarrassment to the girls and has brought disrepute to the nation. 2/2 @TheHockeyIndia @SushmaSwaraj @HCICanberra @AusHCIndia
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) December 4, 2017
Meanwhile, Hockey India also tweeted that the coach featured in the video was not a member of the national programme and the team was not any of the Indian women national teams.
