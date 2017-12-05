Free Press Journal
Watch Video: India women's hockey team deprived of basic facilities in Australia

— By Asia News International | Dec 05, 2017 04:00 pm
New Delhi: In a video surfaced on social media, Indian girls hockey team, which went to Adelaide for a tournament, have alleged that the government did not provide them basic facilities.

In a video surfaced on Twitter, the girls have complained that they were not given any transportation facilities by the Indian government to reach at their event venue. However, responding to the tweet, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has said that the government has not sanctioned the travel of the team featured in the video.

SAI tweeted, “No Govt. Of #India sanction/approval for travel has been accorded to the team and coach featured in the video circulating on social media. Neither has @TheHockeyIndia approved or sanctioned the tour.”

In another tweet, the SAI has said that sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Hockey India also tweeted that the coach featured in the video was not a member of the national programme and the team was not any of the Indian women national teams.

