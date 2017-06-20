Watch Video: Dhoni plays ‘Daddy Cool’ as Pakistani fan throws ‘baap’ taunt at Shami

Pakistani fans, after their team’s demolition of India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017, celebrated the victory by singing from the stands, while many took to the streets of London to celebrate. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s boys who lost to India by 124-runs in the group stage, crushed the Indian side by 180 runs at The Oval.

Passions always run high during the India-Pakistan contest but one fan went a little overboard as the Indian cricketers made their way back to the pavilion.

“Akad toot gai hai teri Kohli saari haa, akad toot gai hai,” (All your arrogance has been broken, Kohli) he shouted at the Indian captain, who did not react. However, pacer Mohammed Shami lost his cool when the fan said “Baap kaun hai,” multiple times as he walked by. However, pacer Mohammad Shami couldn’t control his temper and came down a few steps to confront the Pakistani fan. Former skipper MS Dhoni who was walking just behind the fast bowler saw the entire matter and quickly took Shami away to avoid any clash.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag had termed the Indian team as the father and the Pakistan outfit as the son. And that has not gone down too well with the Pakistani fans. But Dhoni once again showed ‘Who is the Daddy’ as he ensured that Shami did not engage in any confrontation with the Pakistan fan. An MS Dhoni fan posted the video which read: “MS Dhoni, the ultimate gentleman. #INDvPAK.”

Pakistan was superlative in the final, scoring 338 runs in the first innings before bundling India out for just 158, crowning a historic achievement.

Pakistan were imperious against India in the final of the Champions Trophy as they beat them by 180 runs. Interestingly, their run in the tournament was similar to what they did in 1992 in which Pakistan lifted the trophy despite being entering as rank underdogs.