Watch Video! Dhoni and Kapil Dev, World Cup-winning captains, face off at Eden Gardens

It was a legendary moment when two former World Cup-winning Indian captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni faced each other at Eden Gardens during a commercial shoot. The former all-rounder was seen bowling to wicketkeeper-batsman on the cricket pitch for the first time. The former captains came together for a commercial shoot arranged by another former captain Sourav Ganguly who is also Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president. The commercial was shot by noted filmmaker Arindam Sil, which also happens to be his first stint in the advertisement field.

It is being learnt that it is of 33 seconds and the stalwarts of the Indian cricket enjoyed their time fully. They also played with the kids to whom they offered some invaluable tips about the game. MS Dhoni, along with Kapil Dev, had a look at the pitch being prepared for the first of the 3-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka. He also wished the curator Sujan Mukherjee luck ahead of the match after a week.





Meanwhile, the 58-year-old all-rounder did not fail to impress the presenters with his fast bowling.

Take a look at the video of Dev surprising Dhoni with a bouncer showing that he has still got pace at this age. No retakes were required as according to Sil, Dhoni turned out to be a natural.