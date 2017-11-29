Watch Video: ‘Boom Boom Afridi’ chants greeted MS Dhoni at a cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir

Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s Kashmir visit has gained a plenty of headlines. Besides talking about the India-Pakistan rivalry, Dhoni was also seen interacting with the youngsters in Kashmir Valley.

As a part of the tour, Dhoni who is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Amry, attended an army-sponsored cricket tournament in the area as a chief-guest, but a video emerged where people present there greeted MS Dhoni with chants of ‘Boom-Boom Afriid’, in reference to Pakistan’s beloved cricketer, Shahid Afridi. The security personnel also tried to push the crowd back but to no avail as the crowd kept chanting Afridi’s name. Later, they go on to shout out pro-Pakistan chants. According to local news outlets, the chants were ringing around the ground throughout the match.

Watch the video here:

Crowds shouting Boom Boom Afridi at MS Dhoni when he attended a cricket tournament sponsored by the Indian army in north Kashmir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/lc2rFpxnGJ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 26, 2017

During the cricket tournament in Kunzer, 35 kms from Srinagar, Dhoni had said, “An India-Pakistan cricket series is much more than just sport. It’s not a simple decision. It’s a diplomatic as well as political decision. It’s best left to the government to take a call.” India last played a bilateral Test series against Pakistan in 2007 while the last ODI and T20I series was held in India in 2012. However, two nations play each other in the ICC’ tournaments, Champions Trophy, World T20 and the World Cup.

In June 2014, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed an agreement during the ICC annual conference in Melbourne to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. However, the series never commenced in the wake of political tensions between the two countries. But, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) Future Tours Programme, each of its member countries has to play at least once against each other. If India does not play Pakistan, it will eventually lose point to the rival country.