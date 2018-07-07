(Watch) Indian cricket team players celebrate MS Dhoni’s 37th birthday

Although India lost to England in the 2nd T20I match yesterday, it is a time for celebrations for Indian team as MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday today. Dhoni, who is popularly known as captain cool, turned 37 today. Dhoni celebrated his birthday with the teammates at the hotel in England where the team is staying at present, along with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was also part of the celebrations.

Have a look at the video below where Dhoni is seen cutting the birthday cake along with other team members.

BCCI also wished the former Indian cricket captain on his birthday on Twitter. BCCI also posted a video dedicated to Dhoni, in which all the Indian players where giving him birthday wishes. Have a look at the tweet and the video below.

SPECIAL: From his teammates to someone very very special, wishes galore for @msdhoni as he celebrates his 37th birthday. Watch it till the end – Cuteness Alert! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni

LINK—->https://t.co/wT27zi4Bx1 pic.twitter.com/YPupnjLVwz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2018

Just before his birthday, Dhoni also achieved a new feat yesterday when he played his 500th international match. Dhoni is only the third Indian batsmen to play 500 international matches. Other than Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid have played 500 international matches.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most international matches (664) while Dravid has played 509 matches. Overall, there are now 9 players in the world to play 500 international matches. Dhoni is the only wicketkeeper in the 500-match club. Moreover, Dhoni also recently became the wicketkeeper to take highest number of stumpings in T20 internationals.