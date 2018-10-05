Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo caught on tape dancing with rape accuser hours before alleged attack

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed dancing with rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga only few hours before assaulting her in a Las Vegas Hotel. The footage recently obtained from the SUN shows Ronaldo dancing with Kathryn at the Sin City nightclub. Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of raping her, she claimed that Ronaldo attacked her and forced her in his Penthouse Suit of the Palms Casino Resort. Ronaldo denied all the charges and because the court did not have documents branded the case as a fake news.

video in which Cristiano Ronaldo appears dancing with the woman (Kathryn Mayorga) who accuses him of rape. pic.twitter.com/W5K6TvFHlv — Romuli (@Romuli4) October 5, 2018



But recently a video, filmed from a mobile phone shows Ronaldo drinking and dancing with Kathryn Mayorga in the VIP section of the night club. It shows Ronaldo having his arm around Ms Mayorga at the Rain venue where she used to work. Mayorgac claims the Ronaldo later invited her to join him in his jacuzzi before attacking her.

The complaint was first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel. Lawyers for Ronaldo have reportedly threatened to sue the magazine over the story. In the suit, Mayorga said she met Ronaldo, who was then 24 years old, on the evening of June 12, 2009 at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

It said she accepted an invitation to join Ronaldo and others in his penthouse suite to “enjoy the view of the Las Vegas strip.” She was invited to join guests in a hot tub but she declined because she did not have a bathing suit, the complaint said.

Ronaldo offered her clothing and then followed her into a bathroom where she was going to change clothes, it said. After she refused his demand to perform oral sex and said she wanted to leave, Ronaldo pulled her into a bedroom and anally raped her while she screamed “no, no, no,” the complaint said.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sexual assault of the plaintiff, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman,” it said. The lawsuit said Mayorga reported the alleged assault to the Las Vegas police the same day and underwent an examination at a local hospital.

It said the assault had left her with “severe emotional and bodily injuries including but not limited to anal contusions, posttraumatic stress disorder and major depression.” She developed an alcohol problem and was suicidal, according to court documents.

Under pressure from Ronaldo’s “fixers,” Mayorga settled the case “in exchange for a payment of USD 375,000 and non-disclosure of the sexual assault,” the lawsuit said. It claimed the agreement should be voided because she was “incompetent and lacked the mental capacity to participate in negotiations and settlement of her claims due to the injuries suffered during the initial sexual assault.” The suit also called for the agreement to be dismissed because it amounted to concealment of a crime for which there is no statute of limitations.

The unidentified “fixers” were named as co-defendants in the lawsuit, which also accuses the Juventus forward of violating the 2010 nondisclosure agreement. In an interview with Der Spiegel, Mayorga, who has a degree in journalism from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said she was inspired to come forward in part by the #MeToo movement that has exposed the sexual abuse of women by powerful men.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of FIFA’s men’s player of the year award. The Portuguese striker, who is a married father of four, left Real Madrid this year to join Juventus for 100 million euros (USD 117 million). Ronaldo won two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns with Real after joining from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world-record fee of USD 94 million.