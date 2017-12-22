Was in tears when I saw Chandu sir’s reaction: Gurbani

Kolkata : Chandrakant Pandit in domestic circles is known to be the “khadoos” Mumbaikar, who is not ready to bare his emotions but Rajneesh Gurbani’s eyes welled up when he saw the ecstatic Vidarbha coach after they beat Karnataka to reach maiden Ranji Trophy final.

Personally for former India stumper Pandit, it was also a statement to Mumbai Cricket Association, which removed him from coach’s post despite the team reaching finals last year. “I got quite emotional after getting the final wicket and saw Chandu sir’s (Pandit’s nickname) reaction tears came into my eyes. We have been following the same routine from the first match we played in the league stage against Punjab till today,” Gurbani, who had a match haul of 12 wickets said on Thursday.

There was performance anxiety throughout the night before the final day as he could barely sleep. “I was quite nervous all throughout the night, first woke up at 12:30 thought it was 6 am,again i woke up at 4:30 couldn’t sleep any more got up at 5 am and got ready within 6. We were determined to reach the finals this year after having lost in the quarter-finals twice,” said Gurbani. Gurbani is a qualified civil engineer, who passed with 68 percent marks in his BE exams. He only played his first List A game after completing his final semester where he scored 80 percent marks.