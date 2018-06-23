Wary of hacks, teams get serious on cybersecurity
Bronnits : Fearful of data breaches and keen to avoid embarrassing images surfacing in the home of ‘kompromat’, several teams at the World Cup in Russia have enforced rigid guidelines to shield their players from hacks.
Whereas in past tournaments teams went to extraordinary lengths to keep the paparazzi at bay, the stars of Russia 2018 have a more high-tech approach to guarding their privacy.
The Australian football federation is one of several to use its own mobile internet connection while in Russia, in theory to make it harder to access information contained on the devices of players and staff.
The Socceroos are forbidden from joining unprotected Wifi networks and must instead connect via one of the team’s own VPN-fitted 4G mobile routers.
Team official Adam Mark said the players had been told “just to be smart about while they’re here, i.e. not logging on to public Wifis.” “Cybersecurity is something that we are concerned about,” said Croatia team official Tomislav Pacak.
“Concerning security in general, we don’t share anything with any media or the public other than what is said during press conferences.”
England were briefed by Britain’s GCHQ intelligence service and players’ smartphones and other connected devices have been fitted with special encryption software for the tournament.
Guillaume Poupard, the head of France’s information security agency Anssi, said his organisation had advised the national team on online safety while in Russia.
“It was rather general advice, a bit like what we tell people travelling for business… pay attention to where you connect, don’t take all your personal data with you,” Poupard said.