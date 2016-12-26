Warner unfazed by Test form slump

Johannesburg : Explosive Australian opener David Warner, who has been suffering from a poor run in Test cricket, has expressed confidence that his form in the longest format of the game will soon return.

Warner has not had a great 2016 when it comes to Test cricket as he scored only one hundred and had a score of 97 in the first Test against South Africa.

“It’s just a little bit of a cycle, I think,” Warner was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“I go out there every time I go out to bat, trying to put as many runs as I can on the board. Same mindset, same sort of process I go through with training.”

“At the moment I’m hitting them well enough in the nets and not making them in the middle. The tide will change. Many players before have experienced the same thing. I’ve just got to keep a level head, cool head and make sure that I watch every ball as hard and as closely as I can,” he added.

Admitting of being a little hesitant in the middle of the longer format of the game, the left-handed batsman further conceded that Mohammad Amir beat him for pace at the Gabba.

“In the nets I’m hitting them well. But you’ve got to try and take that out on the field,” he said.

“Sometimes you see a ball there that might be to hit, like the other day. Probably in white-ball cricket I wouldn’t think twice about pulling that ball, and the other day he (Amir) beat me for pace.”

“They’re just the little things that come into your mind, going ‘okay, we’ve got some runs on the board, I want to up the ante a little bit’. You can afford to do that. It’s just about execution, and the other day was a bit of poor execution. I’ve got to keep going out there and backing myself,” he added.