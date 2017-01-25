Warner happy to rest for India test

Sydney : Australia’s player of the year David Warner has welcomed a rest before touring India next month saying it’s tough preparing for sub-continental conditions.

Warner, who won back-to-back Allan Border medals on Monday night, has been excused from the three one-day games in New Zealand starting next week after a hectic southern summer.

“We’re running ragged in the outfield … we’re giving everything we can, and I’ve run as hard as I can for every ball,” the 30-year-old told reporters after the medal ceremony.

“So that does take its toll,” the opening batsman added.

Warner said he would fly out on February 5, “So I’ve got a bit of time at home which is great”.

“I’m grateful that you know Cricket Australia allowing me to get over some little niggles and having a little bit of rest at home to get me ready for India and there’s no excuses there.”

Australia has won Test and one-day series against Pakistan after losses to South Africa and a tough tour of Sri Lanka and Warner admitted to feeling the strain. —AFP