Warne wants more heads to roll after SAfrica tour shambles

Sydney : Spin king Shane Warne has called for more heads to roll over Australia’s embarrassing tour of South Africa, saying the game’s top brass must also be held accountable.

The drama-filled four-Test tour was won by the Proteas 3-1 with a crushing 492-run win in the final match in Johannesburg on Tuesday, handing them their first series victory at home against Australia since 1969/70.

A ball-tampering scandal during the third Test in Cape Town claimed the scalps of former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who have all been suspended for up to a year, while coach Darren Lehmann quit in the aftermath.

Warne said the bloodletting should not stop there. “Australia have a lot of questions to answer and I believe heads must roll on and off the field,” he wrote on Instagram.