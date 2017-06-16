Waqar Younis lashes out at England captain

Cardiff : Former Pakistan coach Waqar Younis lashed out at England captain Eoin Morgan for blaming the pitch after his team defeated the hosts in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament.

Following the loss, Morgan blamed the pitch and said there was no home advantage for England. “I don’t think there was any home advantage, if that’s what you’re asking. We knew that we were going to play on a used wicket at some stage in this tournament, and certainly we found out the other day that today was going to be on a used wicket,” Morgan said after the match on Wednesday.

Younis, however, defended his team and said Pakistan were clearly the better team on that day.

“Stop giving that lame excuse Eoin Morgan regarding the used pitch. You guys have been thrashed fair n square by Pakistan,” Younis tweeted. Former captain Inzamam Ul-Haq also backed Pakistan and praised their all-round performance. “This is what I envisioned for Pakistan, a team that can take up any challenge and fight back like they mean it,” Inzamam Ul-Haq tweeted.