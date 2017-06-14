Viswanathan Anand beats Fabiano Caruana

Stavanger (Norway) : Former world champion Viswanathan Anand on Tuesday beat Fabiano Caruana of United States in the sixth round to register his first win of the Altibox Norway chess tournament here.

Having lost two and drawn three, Anand was under pressure to find back his winning ways and the Indian ace did that in style at the expense of Caruana who suffered his first loss in the tournament.

Anand moved up to 2.5 points out of a possible six and two white games out of the remaining three rounds might just help him recover more.

Armenian Levon Aronian was the other winner of the day, accounting for a rather out-of-sort Vladimir Kramnik of Russia while world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway remained winless for the sixth day running as he was held to a draw by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.