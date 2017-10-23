Virender Sehwag compliments Ross Taylor in usual witty style, Darji’s response will stun you

On Sunday, the Black Caps registered a comfortable victory over India in the opening ODI at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The win came courtesy a 200-run partnership between Ross Taylor and Tam Latham for the fourth wicket as they chased the 281-run target with ease. Latham remained unbeaten on 103 runs while Taylor perished on 95 with the winning line in sight. However, Taylor’s persistence and steady approach earned him plaudits from Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik in the post-match media interactions. Also among those who stood up and applauded was former India captain Virender Sehwag who complimented Ross but in his usual witty way.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the ‘Darji’ as he named Taylor. “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji. Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders,” wrote Sehwag’s tweet.

After the former Indian opener, Virender Sehwag made the ‘Darji’ comment on Ross Taylor, it seems the recipient of the comment is far from settling things down. New Zealand star cricketer Ross has come back at Sehwag over the comment. Virender Sehwag had called Ross Taylor ‘Darji’ because his surname is Taylor, attributing to the word ‘tailor’.

To Sehwag’s tweet, Taylor quipped, “Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali”.

It continued with Sehwag replying, “Hahaha Masterji, is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :)” and Taylor asking, “Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali �?”. Sehwag continued the conversation by complimenting Taylors’ partnership stitching skills. “No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji, whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor”, he commented further.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s response in Hindi didn’t just impress Sehwag. Even the fans were floored by the response in Hindi.

By the way wishing you a very happy serious against us. We indians are real fighters — Saurav ganguly (@sauravganguly0) October 23, 2017

Hindi mein reply !! And that too in @virendersehwag style!! Who’s ghost tweeting for you Ross? — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 23, 2017

