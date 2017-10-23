Virat Kohli wants a break to get married to Anushka Sharma? Some reports claim so

The festival of Diwali is over but the year’s biggest firecracker might explode in December. Didn’t get it? Well according to reports doing the rounds, a wedding is perhaps on the cards for Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Yes! speculation is rife that India captain Virat Kohli wants a break in December to get married, even though chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Monday clearly stated that the India captain will take part in all three matches of the forthcoming three-Test series against Sri Lanka starting next month.

“We are also monitoring his workload, he has been playing continuously right from IPL till today. We need to give him a break which we will consider after the Test series,” Prasad in Mumbai on Monday after naming the team for the first two matches of the series against Sri Lanka, starting in Kolkata on November 16.

Interestingly, Prasad & Co have named the team for only the first two matches of the Sri Lanka series, leaving ample room to give Kohli a break after the first two games. Reportedly, Kohli is taking time out to get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December and hence wants a long break before the team embarks on the challenging tour to South Africa in January.

Meanwhile, the duo recently shot an advertisement where Virat is seen proposing marriage to Anushka. But, just in case, the buzz has been “created” to promote the advertisement, we are not pushing the envelope and saying the marriage WILL happen during Virat’s applied leave. Anushka’s friends still insist that the actress will not exchange wows with Virat in November/December.