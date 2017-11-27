Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Who is the undisputed No 1 batsman in world cricket?

1877 was the year when cricket was originated and even after 140 years, the game of cricket is still alive and kicking. The beautiful game of cricket over the years has thrown batsmen like Donald Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar, Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and now its the turn of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Steve Smith to take the baton forward and carry forward the legacy of run-making.

Virat Kohli is currently going through a purple patch and has reached a stage where very few batsmen have been and ever since becoming the captain the Delhi dasher is on a run spree and nothing stops him to break many more records. Kohli against Sri Lanka at Nagpur scored his fifth double century (213) and joined former Windies great Brian Charles Lara as captain with most double centuries in Test cricket. The skipper of Indian team already has 32 ODI centuries to go with 19 centuries in five-day format and is at peak of his powers as a batsman and captain. The dynamic Indian skipper has 12 Test tons (surpassing Sunil Gavaskar) under his belt in just 49 innings while wearing captain’s armband.

Steve Smith, on the other hand, is quietly going through his business and scored a magnificent 141 not out against England in the first Ashes Test at Brisbane, which the home team won by 10 wickets. The awkward looking and fidgety Smith has scored 21 Test tons in just 57 matches and is looking ominous after every innings in Test cricket. The game of New South Wales player is not pretty, but very effective and ever since the captaincy, Smith’s game has seen a rise and in 48 innings as skipper, Smith has scored 13 hundreds, averaging close to 73.

Incidentally, Kohli and Smith were thrust into the captaincy during India’s tour of Australia in 2014-15. In that series Kohli, as well as Smith, scored four hundreds and Kohli became permanent captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Test retirement midway through the series and Smith got the top job after Michael Clarke’s retirement after the 2015 Ashes series.

There is an old adage that captaincy brings pressure and it hampers the game of a player, but both Smith and Kohli have taken to captaincy like a duck taking to water and their game has seen an exponential rise. The runs scored by both players have invariably resulted in their team winning the matches and they have been clearly head and shoulders above their peers. Smith, when he first made his Test debut in 2010 as a bowling all-rounder was talked about as the next Shane Warne, but quickly found out that his true calling was as a batsman and after initial hiccups, his game transformed 360 degree and is now currently rightfully touted as the best batsmen in the modern era.

Virat Kohli’s rise to super stardom was not easy, as the under-19 World Cup winning captain faced many hurdles about his attitude, lifestyle and credit to the man, he is now the biggest entertainer in the world cricket irrespective of formats and has scored runs in every conditions against all kinds of attack and in no time has achieved so much. In one day cricket, Kohli is famously known as the chase master and he is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI hundreds. The work ethic and dedication of Kohli is exemplary and one of the reasons for his success is that he is brutally honest with himself and never takes a shortcut and believes in doing boring and mundane things to achieve success.

So, finally, do we have the answer regarding the best batsmen in world cricket? Its a very tough question and there is no right or wrong answer. Smith in all fairness just pips Kohli as a Test batsman by virtue of scoring tough runs all across the globe and being part of a weak Australian bowling line up. When it comes to one day cricket, Kohli takes the first five spots and there is no match. Both Kohli and Smith wear their emotions on sleeve and above all are complete team man. The next five-six years will be an interesting timeline to determine who scores how many runs and hundreds, but knowing these two that will be the last thing in their mind and would leave no stone unturned in winning matches for their respective teams.