Virat Kohli urges Delhiites to fight toxic air pollution; Watch video

New Delhi: Raising concern over the toxic blanket that enshrouds Delhi and the surrounding areas over the last few days, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has urged the public to do something about pollution in the national capital region rather than playing a blame game. Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old posted a video of himself describing measures Delhiites could take to improve the situation.

“Hi guys! We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi. I wanted to bring your attention towards it because a lot of people are debating as to what’s causing it. But what are we actually doing about it? If we have to win this match against the pollution, we all have to come forward and fight against it. It is our responsibility to reduce the pollution levels. Especially the people who live in Delhi, it’s their responsibility,” Kohli said in the video.

Kohli urged people to share their rides or prefer public transport at least once a week if they want to see a difference in the current situation.

“I would urge people to share their rides whenever they can. I would urge them to use a bus, a metro, or use Ola Share if you can. This action if we do it once a week, it will make a massive difference. Every small step makes a difference. If you agree, like this post, share it and show your support,” Kohli concluded.

In the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50. The PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday also promised to jointly address the toxic smog situation that has beset the northern India.