Virat talks about Anushka’s lucky presence

New Delhi: It seems like India skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are going really strong these days.

They both have been seen making joint appearances at parties and weddings recently. Now, in an interview to a leading sports channel, Kohli opened how the Bollywood diva has been an integral part of his life during some crucial moments of his cricketing career.

“I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me. Surprisingly, when I became the Test captain then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together.”

He also noted that he felt really emotional after the phone call and the moment became really special because he was able to share it with Anushka.

“During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback…From the moment I started playing in my academy till the Mohali game. I was emotional. I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day.

What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember,” Kohli added. Recently, the couple was seen together attending the engagement ceremony of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. They even wished each other on Valentine’s Day.