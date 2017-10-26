Virat Kohli leaves behind Lionel Messi in Forbes’ list of world’s most valuable athletes

India men’s cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has everything going for him at the moment. Kohli is in superb form, having overtaken former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting in the number of ODI centuries and is on his way to becoming probably India’s most successful captain. In Forbes’ latest list of the world’s most valuable athletes, Virat Kohli has left Argentina’s football star Lionel Messi, golfer Rory Mcllroy and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry behind. The list has been topped by tennis legend Roger Federer with a brand value of $37.2 million.

In the list revealed by Forbes, Kohli’s brand value of $14.5 million took him into the top 10. However Kohli, who has been already named as the World’s Highest Paid Cricketer as per the report by the Indian Express, stood behind Roger Federer, Usain Bolt in the overall list.

Have a look at Forbes’ list of most valuable players:

Roger Federer, Swiss tennis player who is currently ranked world No. 2, has a brand value of $37.2m.

LeBron James who is an American basketball player has a brand value of $33.4m.

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt stood third on the list with $27m

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has a brand value of $21.5m

Phil Mickelson, American professional golfer, stood at fifth position with brand value worth $19.6m.

Another American professional golfer, Tiger Woods is at number 6 with $16.6m brand value

International cricketer Virat Kohli has brand value of $14.5m

Professional golfer from Northern Ireland Rory McIlroy grabbed 8th position with $13.6m

Lionel Messi, a Professional Argentina footballer has a brand value of $13.5m

American professional basketball player Steph Curry grabbed 10th position with brand value worth $13.4m

Virat Kohli has had a splendid run across all formats of the game since 2016. He scored three ODI hundreds last year and has already slammed five tons this year. He is also one of India’s best chasers and performs particularly well under pressure. Kohli has scored 16 tons in India’s successful run chases since playing his first ODI in 2008. Kohli’s record as captain too has been prolific. Under his leadership, India have lost only six ODIS so far. Virat Kohli is currently captaining the Indian side in three-match ODI series against New Zealand. India on Wednesday levelled the series by beating Kiwis by six wickets at MCA stadium in Pune. The hosts had suffered a defeat in the first match despite a superb ton by Virat Kohli.