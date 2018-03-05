Virat Kohli does bangra at his friend’s wedding, video goes viral

Mumbai: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli seen dancing on the Punjabi track at his friends wedding. He was seen shaking a leg with groom Gagan Gujral in video. The Punjabi munda Virat surprised us by doing bangra at the wedding within no time the dancing video went viral on internet. The video has been posted by fan page of Virat in which Shikhar Dhawan was also seen dancing with him. In video, Anushka’s parents were also spotted attending the wedding while the actress was busy with a professional commitment, she is shooting for her upcoming film and therefore was not able to attend the wedding.

In the video, Virat is not only seen doing bangra but he also danced on Bollywood songs like ‘Kajra Re’ from ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. To see more video just swipe left

On Sunday, Virat Kohli received Anushka Sharma from Mumbai airport and welcomed her back with a warm embrace. It is reported that Anushka was returning after shooting for a film in Bhopal. On the same day, the couple visited Sridevi’s residence where they met Sridevi’s family to pay their last respect to the veteran actor, who died on Febraury 24 in Dubai.