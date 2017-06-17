New Delhi : India skipper Virat Kohli should avoid making any changes to the team for the summit clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, believes former captain Rahul Dravid.

‘’I think Virat has to stick to what’s worked well for him. India loves chasing, we saw that even on Thursday. They have got some really experienced players who have played in big pressure games, they know how to handle these kind of situations and I think this is a tactic that works for them,’’ Dravid who is an ‘ESPNcricinfo Match Day analyst right now, said.

‘’People might question why are you only getting 4.8 run average in the first 10 but you know that’s how they like to set up their innings with Rohit and Shikhar, knowing fully well that they have got the power at the back end of the likes of you know, Hardik Pandya, Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Jadeja.

‘’So you know they have got some big power that can make up a lot of runs in the end as well, as long as they can keep wickets in hand, they play spin well through the middle as well. So look, I won’t change anything, India’s batting has been exceptional,’’ he added.

If they have to put up a mammoth total in the final then lower-order batsmen Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya might have to play a big role, feels Dravid.

‘’I think if you get Pakistan chasing in the final, anything above 280, you would be happy. Look if we have the batsmen in hand, and they do play the extra batsman, Kedar Jadhav, at 6 and they have Hardik Pandya at 7 and they have shown that he can be pushed up a little bit,’’ he said. As for Pakistan, Dravid said experienced cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will need to step up if the team has to have any chance against India. ‘’It’s a fantastic final. I guess Pakistan have something to prove, that they can put up a better performance than they did at the start of the tournament,’’ Dravid said.

Talking about Pakistan’s bowling, Dravid said: ‘’You know they’ve probably learned from the last time they played India, in that they didn’t take wickets and India hurt them really badly in the last seven or eight overs, so they can’t afford to let that happen again. ‘’One of the nice things about Hasan Ali is the length that he bowls.He pitches the ball up, he gets people to drive and I think that’s one of the reasons, in these kind of conditions, he takes wickets.’’