Viral Video: MS Dhoni dances on Desi Boyz song as amused Sakshi looks on

MS Dhoni is ‘cool’ as a cucumber on the field, but don’t discount the ‘cool’ dude he is off the field, who can give anyone a run for their money, even with his dance moves. In an Instagram video, which doesn’t seem to have been shot recently, the former India captain could be seen shaking a leg on Bollywood number ‘Jhak maar ke’ from the movie ‘Desi Boyz’. Though it is not clear when the video was shot, the movie was released in 2012.

In the video, Mrs Dhoni, Sakshi, sitting on a couch is urging MS to dance. And even though Dhoni puts his best foot forward, it only amused his better half, who couldn’t stop laughing.

Such an adorable video of our #CaptainCool #SuperAdorable ❤️ #Throwback #MsDhoni #SakshiDhoni #Dance #SapnaMotiBhavani

Dhoni is a two-time World Cup winning and Champions Trophy winning captain. India won the 2011 World Cup in which Dhoni led. His first big assignment as captain was the 2007 World T20 which India won. In 2013, Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to Champions Trophy win as well. Dhoni left his captaincy in January this year but remained part of the Indian team as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014 after the Test in Melbourne against Australia.