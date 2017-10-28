Viral Video! Former Indian champ Saraswathi Rao’s table tennis skills will leave you amazed

Saraswathi Rao, the former Indian table tennis champions, has proved that age is just a number. 69-year-old grandma was India’s second best player in her time. She shows that she has still got it when it comes to unleashing rocketing smash with the racket in her hand. During a veteran tournament programme, Rao showcased her skills and amazed the audience present there.

Ever since the video surfaced online, it has generated a lot of buzz on social media. Rao has proved all the myths about ageing wrong and has led as an example for the elderly that age is just a number and not a condition. While table tennis matches are not so popular on television or on online gaming websites, it is still quite popular among sports enthusiasts as it helps one master timing, placement and concentration. The former India number two was in full flow against younger players and her ability to play table tennis like an absolute boss has captured the imagination of the internet.

India has not produced many table tennis champions at the international stage but it's hard to deny that it's one of the most popular pastimes in India. Growing up in Indian schools and colleges, most of us would have held a paddle in our hand at one point or the other, even if we weren't any good.