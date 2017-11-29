Viral Video! Dancers perform on Baahubali song at NBA basketball game in Orlando

If you are thinking that the ‘Baahubali’ fever is over, then this one is for you. Recently, a number of school children took over the basketball court during a National Basketball Association (NBA) match in Orlando, Florida. A group of beautifully dressed women danced on Baahubali’s track “Mamta se bhari”. Dressed in yellow and orange, with jasmine flowers adorning their hair, the dancers show a glimpse of the grandeur that the film Baahubali is. The video, which is barely over a minute long, was shared on NBA’s official Facebook page.

But wait, that is not done. Joining them, young boys from Philadelphia paid a tribute to Allen Ezail Iverson, former American professional basketball player. But with Punjabi beats and Bhangra. Each step was perfectly choreographed.

‘Baahubali’, from it’s release has broken and created several records. From the special effects in the film to efforts and dedication of the leads, evey aspect of the movie was appreciated. ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, released in 2017 made around Rs.1600 cr worldwide, thereby making it one of the highest grossers. ‘Baahubali’ series turned 37-year-old Telugu superstar Prabhas into a megastar. And now, after the success of the film has encouraged the makers to create an animated series based on it called ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’. Colors channel has acquired the broadcast satellite rights to the animated series spin-off.