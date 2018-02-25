Villarreal suspends Semedo

Villarreal (Spain) : Villarreal’s defender Ruben Semedo was suspended by the Spanish football club following his imprisonment on several charges. The club’s statement pointed out that Villarreal had assumed Semedo’s innocence after court charges were filed against him on Thursday, reports Efe. Te judge in the case charged Semedo, 23, with attempted murder, illegal detention, illegal possession of firearms and violent robbery.

“The club express disappointment about the charges against player Ruben Semedo,” the statement said.