Vikas, Amit in quarters of Strandja Memorial  

Sofia : The seasoned Vikas Krishan and the fast-rising Amit Panghal advanced to the quarterfinals of the 69th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament for men and women, here on Wednesday.

Former World and Asian Games medallist Vikas (75kg), who is making a comeback after recovering from a hand injury, defeated Morocco’s Amer Gnifid to make the last-eight stage.

World Championships quarter-finalist Amit (49kg), a gold-medallist from last month’s India Open, won his last-16 stage bout, getting the better of Mauritian Sharvin Kumar.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals was Manish Panwar (81kg), who beat a Moroccan in Mohammed Amin.

However, it was early ouster for veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg), a former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist. The 31-year-old went down to Morocco’s Abdelkabir Bellassek in his pre-quarterfinal bout, which was also his first of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India will not be fielding male boxers in the 64kg and 81kg categories, along with a couple of women’s divisions, in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the trials for which would be held by the end of this month.

The women categories to be dropped are 57kg and 75kg with the Boxing Federation of India citing low medals prospects in these divisions as the reason for their axing, a top source said.