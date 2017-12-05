Vijender to defend title vs Amuzu

New Delhi : Indian boxing star Vijender Singh is set to defend his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur on December 23.

Unbeaten in nine fights so far Vijender was last seen in action in August when he defeated China’s No.1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali to claim the WBO Oriental title.

“I am really excited on having my 10th fight in India in the Pink City of Jaipur. I am training hard in the ring for the last two months and still have three weeks to go for my next fight, so looking forward to winning the third title fight in a row,” he said. Announcing the launch of his new promotional company Vijender Singh Promotions, he said, “the company will encourage the new talents and provide them a chance to be a part of a big show.

Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu will also be looking to win the 26th pro fight of his career. He has won 23 fights, 21 of them Konckouts, and lost only two in his pro career. “So far Vijender has not faced any tough and experienced opponent like me, I am sure that after facing me in the ring he will realise how tough pro boxing is,” the 34-year-old boxer said. “I am ready and fully prepared to defeat Vijender Singh in the early 3-4 rounds Knockout win,” he added.