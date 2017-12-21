Vijender confident of ending season on a high note

Jaipur : Ace Indian boxer Vijender Singh on Wednesday said exuded confidence of ending the year on a high note as he takes on African champion Ernest Amuzu of Ghana at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old India, who is WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific champions, laughed at his opponent’s recent statement that he would leave the crowd favourite “beaten and broken” in the upcoming bout.

“Perhaps Amuzu has not goggled about me otherwise he would not have dared to talk like that about me. Only time will tell who is going to thrash whom,” said Vijender, who holds a 9-0 professional record.

“I can’t predict how long would the fight last but I can assure you that the first round of the bout would set the tone. I am an experienced boxer and I know what and how to do.

I have undergone rigorous training sessions for almost two months. I am fully prepared physically and mentally to defend my titles and want to end my year on a winning note in front of my own countrymen,” he added.

Vijender also said that he has serious doubts about how his opponent will last before him on Saturday.

“Undoubtedly Amuzu is an experienced boxer and capable of giving me a few new tests. He has done more rounds than me and fought in title fights but he will have to compete with my power. I don’t think he would be standing there for too long,” he said.

Vijender’s trainer Lee Beard, is confident about his ward registering another knockout win on Saturday.

“Vijender has the experience now. He can now control and figure out what to do in the fight and plan his moves to carve out a victory for himself,” said Beard.

The challenger, who has been touted as the African champion for the fight named ‘Rajasthan Rumble’, reportedly is not a continental champ. The WBO African title holder is world no, 4 Habib Ahmed of Ghana.

But the 34-year-old Amuzu too sounded confident.”I have gone through his records and I know how good he is. This is my first visit to Asia and India and I expect a good tough fight against Vijender.

I am here to put up a good show,” said Amuzu, who holds an impressive record of 23 wins out of which 21 are knockouts. He lost just two out of his total 25 bouts till now.

“I am looking forward to the double title defence here. I will finally end his hope of defending his two titles. I am also not worried about fighting him in front of his home crowd. I make a home where ever I go. I have already made home here,” he added.