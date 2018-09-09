Vijay to play for Essex in County

New Delhi : Senior India opener Murali Vijay will be playing three matches for Essex in the final phase of the division one of English County Championship, the BCCI announced on Saturday. Essex county has also confirmed the development on the club’s official website.

The 34-year-old Vijay was dropped from the Indian team after scores of 20 and 6 at Edgbaston in the first Test followed by a pair at the Lord’s in the second Test.

With Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul also horribly out of form, the BCCI has arranged county games for the Tamil Nadu veteran so that he can remain in contention for the tour of Australia. Vijay has so far played 59 Tests and scored 3933 runs with an average of 39.33.

Vijay will play three four-day games starting against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on September 10. His second appearance will be at the home ground in Chelmsford against Worcestershire from September 18 and his campaign will end with another away game against Surrey at the Oval from September 24.