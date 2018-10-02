Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jharkand continues its winning streak

Chennai: Jharkhand continued its winning run, beating Bengal in a high-scoring match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ league here on Monday. There were also wins for Services, the surprise packet of the tournament so far and Team Rajasthan, which earned its first win.

Bengal rode on Abhimanyu Easwaran’s superb knock of 149 (162 balls, 14X4, 1X6) and skipper Manoj Tiwary’s 69 (72 balls, 5X4, 3X6) to post a total of 267 for 8 in 50 overs. In reply, Anand Singh (118) and captain Ishan Kishan (56) powered Jharkhand by posting a

119-run partnership for the first wicket.

The team remained on track despite, losing wickets in the middle. Jharkhand was 264 for nine in 49 overs when bad light stopped play, but emerged winner on the VJD method. Manendra Singh (101) starred for Rajasthan while Nakul Sharma with a century shone for Services, which beat Jammu & Kashmir by 120 runs. Meanwhile, Test opener M Vijay and Washington Sundar have been selected in the Tamil Nadu team replacing C Hari Nishanth and V Yo Mahesh, who is injured.