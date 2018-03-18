Vidarbha a day away from Irani Cup title

Nagpur : Vidarbha reduced Rest of India to 236 for six wickets in their first innings after declaring their first innings at a mammoth total of 800 for seven on the fourth day of the Irani Cup here on Saturday.

Vidarbha’s expansive total was supposed to deny the match a win/loss result but medium pacer Rajneesh Gurbani’s four wickets for 46 runs powered the Ranji Trophy winners to sniff a win as RoI trail by 564 runs.

Anyway a draw will only mean Vidarbha taking the title due to the bigger first innings total rule.

Vidarbha will hope to go for the win by bowling out RoI early in the first session on Sunday and ask them to follow-on. Gurbani & Co had reduced RoI to 98/6 but the unbeaten 138-run stand between Hanuma Vihari (81 not out) and Jayant Yadav (62 not out) saved them to some extent.

Gurbani snared opening batsman Ravikumar Samarth (0), captain Karun Nair (21), Srikar Bharat (0) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8) as he continued his impressive performances of this domestic season.