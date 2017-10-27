Mumbai : Powered by Victo Singh’s fine hat-trick, Central Railway steamrolled Mumbai Port Trust coasting to a solid 11-1 victory, after leading 4-0 at half-time, in a Super Division match of the MHAL League 2017-2018, at the MHAL- Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate onThursday evening. Victo scored in the 35th, 38th and 41st minutes to complete his feat. Central started at a leisure pace but still enjoyed complete dominance. However, they had to wait till the 16thminute to open the scoring through a lucky goal from Reuben Kedari. Thereafter they scored at regular intervals to sent Mumbai Port Trust to defeat. The other goals for Central were scored by Narad Bahadur, Harmeet Singh, Naved Ali Qazi, Vinit Kamble, Mohd. Nizamuddin and Rajendra Pawar.
Victo Singh powers Railways to big win
