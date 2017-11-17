Venus Williams robbed of $400k worth property during US Open

Washington D.C: American tennis player Venus Williams has become the latest celebrity victim of burglary as she was robbed of whopping 400,000 dollars in property while she was playing in the US Open.

Confirming the news, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said that the burglary took place between September 1 and 5 at Williams’ 10,000-square-foot home, TMZ reported.

Though Venus’ home was broken during the raid, it is still unclear how the scumbags got into the property and what all items were stolen.

Just few days after the robbery, the 37-year-old suffered another heartbreak as she slumped to a three-set defeat at the hands of eventual champion Sloane Stevens in the semi-finals of the US Open. On a positive note, she earned whopping $920,000 in prize money, more than double what she lost in the robbery.