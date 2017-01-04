Venus Williams pulls out of Auckland Classic with an injury

Johannesburg: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has pulled out of the Auckland Classic after suffering from an arm injury.

Williams issued a brief statement just hours after “feeling old” in overcoming unsung teenager Jade Lewis 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in the first round match.

“I love this tournament and I’m really sad that I have to withdraw,” Sport24 quoted the American as saying.

36-year-old Williams struggled past Lewis in her first round match against Lewis to fix a second-round contest against Japan’s 19-year-old Naomi Osaka.

“The first match of the year is never perfect,” the American said after the match.

“But I’m happy to be into the next round and playing another teenager. I’m just feeling old,” she added.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also took to Twitter to thank her fans in New Zealand.