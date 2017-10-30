Veniza Virar score over Sahyadri KM

Mumbai : Veniza Virar FC scored a narrow 1-0 win over Sahyadri Krida Mandal in a closely fought First Division match of the MDFA League 2017-2018 and played at the St. Xavier’s Ground, Parel on Sunday. Striker Jayesh Amuthan netted the Virar side’s lone winning goal. Earlier in a Second Division match, Mother Teresa Foundation blanked BEST Arts & Sports Club 2-0. Godsen Patil and Karvesh Pakori scored one goal each to seal Mother Teresa’s win. In a Third Division encounter, O’sheish FC overcame Sanpada FC by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline. Strikers Zaid and Faizan both scored a goal each to complete the win.

Results – Div-I: Veniza Virar FC 1 (Jayesh Amuthan) beat Sahyadri Krida Mandal 0. Div-II: Athens XI 1 (Suraj K.) drew with Feugo Tormento FC 1 (Ali Gheewala). Mother Teresa Foundation 2 (Godson Patil, Karvesh Pakori) beat BEST Arts & Sports Club 0. Div-III: O’sheish FC 2 (Zaid Meeran, Faizan Shaikh) beat Sanpada FC 0.