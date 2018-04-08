Vedika fires triple records; double for Kenisha

Mumbai : Record-breakers Vedika Amin (3) and Kenisha Gupta (2), both from hosts Otters Club put up terrific show, while figuring in five of the seven individual records that were set on the opening day of the 33rd Otters Open Swimming and Diving Championships, held at their swimming pool at Bandra (West) on Saturday.

The day proved to be all-women’s record-breaking day as the other two who shared the day’s honours were Police Swimming Pool’s twin Patil sisters Aarti and Jyoti , wh0 set the pool on fire with terrific burst to win the women’s 100m breast stroke event with nail-biting finish with Aarti pipping Jyoti in the finish. Howver, both set new record in the event. Khar Gymkhana’s Kushi Patil emerged best in the girls under-15 100m backstroke event.

Vedika, who dominated the girls under-13 section, triumphed in 100m Breast stroke (1:13.75 secs), 100m butterfly (1:06.43) and 200m individual medley (2:26.25) events – all with record-breaking efforts. So too Kenisha who struck double gold by winning the 100m free style (0:57.58 ) and 200m individual medley (2:24.31) events in the girls under-15 category.

There were some other notable performances by swimmers like Armaan Sika in the boys under-15, who won triple gold,but was way behind of the existing records.and Adity Shah of Goregaon Sports Club, who ended with a double gold in the boys under -13 sections.

Results: 100 M Breast Stroke – Girls U-13: Vedika Amin (Otters) 01:13.75 (Previous Record: Kenisha Gupta (Otters) (2016) -01:17.63).

100 M Butterfly Stroke – Girls U-13: Vedika Amin (Otters) 01:06.43 (Previous Record:Sanjiti Saha (Khar Gym) (2017)- 01:08.05)

200 M Individual Medley – Girls U-13: Vedika Amin (Otters) 02:26.25 (Previous Record:Kenisha Gupta (Otters) (2016) 02:29.90).

100 M Back Stroke – Girls U-15: Khushi Patel (Khar Gym) 01:08.68 (Previous Record: Rujuta Bhatt (Khar Gym) (2011) -01:09.53).

100 M Free Style – Girls U-15: Kenisha Gupta (Otters) 00:57.58 (Previous Record:Kenisha Gupta (Otters) (2017) 00:58.06).

200 M Individual Medley – Girls U-15: Kenisha Gupta (Otters) 02:24.31 (Previous Record:Kenisha Gupta (Otters) (2017) -02:24.50).

100 M Breast Stroke – Women: Aarti Patil (PSP)- 01:16.36 (Previous Record:Aarti Patil (PSP) (2016) -01:18.02)

4 x 50 M Free Style Relay – Girls U-13-15: Otters Team A (Otters) 01:54.17 (Previous Record:Otters (2017)- 01:56.93)