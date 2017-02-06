Vasco da Gama in talks with Escobar

Rio de Janeiro : Vasco da Gama are in talks to sign Dynamo Kyiv’s forward Andres Escobar, according to the Colombian footballer’s agent. Escobar, a former Colombia under-20 player, is yet to represent the Ukrainian club’s first team and spent last year on loan at Bogota outfit Millonarios, reports Xinhua.

“They asked about the player. There is interest. But you have to speak to Vasco,” Escobar’s agent Raul Ramirez told Globo Esporte on Saturday. Vasco da Gama President Eurico Miranda said last month that the club planned to sign two more players. The Rio de Janeiro club earned promotion to Brazil’s top tier after finishing third in last year’s Serie B championship. —IANS