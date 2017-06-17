Varun Shah, Kavanpal Kohli stun favourites

Mumbai : Unseeded Varun Shah and Kavanpal Singh Kohli upset seeded opponents to storm into the under-9 quarter-finals, in the Khar Gymkhana-SYSKA Open Squash Tournament, on Friday.

The underdogs kicked off their campaigns on an encouraging note as Shah, who warmed up with an easy first round win, shocked fourth seed Purav Rambhia 11-4, 11-5 to set up the last eight clash with Kohli who beat No. 8 seed Hridhaan Shah 11-5, 11-3. After earning a first round bye, Krishiv Gupta, seeded 5/8, survived a scare before struggling to overcome unseeded Aelina Shah 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 in a thriller that was the most absorbing contest of the opening day. Gupta joined top seed Arjun Morey in the quarter-finals.

The competition has 14 categories and includes mixed under-9, boys under-11, boys and girls under-13, boys under-17, girls under-19, boys under-23, men’s open, doubles open, doubles handicap, mixed doubles handicap, men’s over 35, men’s over 40 and Professional Coach.

Results: Mixed U-9 (Pre-quarter-finals): Arjun Morey bt Vivaan Sagar 11-5, 11-3; Arnav Dharia bt Aarav Dattatraya 11-1, 11-2; Kavanpal Singh Kohli bt Hridhaan Shah 11-5, 11-3; Varun Shah bt Purav Rambhia 11-4, 11-5; Agastya Bansal bt Shiven Udeshi 11-6, 11-2; Rachit Shah bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-2, 11-2; Krishiv Gupta bt Aelina Shah 11-9, 8-11, 11-9.

1st Rd: Vivaan Sagar bt Kabir Khubchandani 11-2, 11-2; Kavanpal Singh Kohli bt Arnav Randery 11-1, 11-2; Varun Shah bt Aarav Ahuja 11-2, 11-0.