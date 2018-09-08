US Open 2018: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka women’s final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch, Time in India

It will be a historic final at the US Open between former World no 1 and mommy Serena Williams vs Japan’s history maker Naomi Osaka. It’s a joyous moment for Serena and her fans as she will be playing her back-to-back second final after Wimbledon. It will also be for the first time since becoming mommy, Serena has reached US Open final. And a victory here at the Flushing Meadows will see Serena equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles. But it will be difficult for her as Japan’s Naomi Osaka is standing in her way, and is eager to become country’s first player to win a singles title.

Osaka beats American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 to seal the finals berth. It will be her first major final and she will face her ‘idol’ Serena herself in the midst of creating history. Here’s all you need to know about US Open 2018 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka:

When is US Open 2018 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka?

The US Open women’s final match between Serena and Naomi is on September 9 and will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

What time the match will start and which channel will LIVE Stream it?

The US Open women’s singles final will be shown LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD at around 1:30 am. The match will LIVE Stream at Hotstar.