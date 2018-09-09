US Open 2018: Djokovic vs del Potro Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch, Time in India

Brace yourself for a stunning men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. The former world No 1 Djokovic beats Japanese Kei Nishikori in three sets to seal finals berth. It will be Djokovic’s second back-to-back final after winning the Wimbledon in July after returning from injury. It’s also Novak’s first US Open final after he missed last year’s due to elbow injury and now he is back to his best.

On the other hand, Argentine Juan Martin del Potro reached the final after defending champ and World No 1 Rafael Nadal retired due to knee injury. Nadal was two sets down when he shook his head and said he had to retire. This put del Potro in a Grand Slam final for the first time since winning at the Flushing Meadows back in 2009.

When is US Open 2018 men’s singles final between Juan Martin del Potro and Novak Djokovic?

The US Open Men’s singles final match between del Potro and Djokovic is on September 10 and will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

What time the match will start and which channel will LIVE Stream it?

The US Open Men’s singles final will be shown LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD at around 1.30 am IST. The match will LIVE Stream on Hotstar.