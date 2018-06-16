US network apologises for Robbie’s World Cup gesture

New York : US broadcaster Fox has apologised after it showed pop star Robbie Williams giving the middle finger to viewers during the World Cup opening ceremony.

The former frontman of English boy band Take That raised his finger after singing his track “Rock DJ” before the global audience on Thursday in Moscow.

The 44-year-old did not explain his gesture but he appeared to mouth the phrase “I did this for free” — a response to criticism for gracing an event dear to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was a newsworthy event produced by a third party and carried live on Fox,” Fox Sports said.

“As it was broadcast live, we did not know what would happen during Robbie Williams’ performance and we apologize,” it said.

The middle finger, while innocent by the standards of pop star antics on stage, prompted a deluge of upset comments on social media, many from parents saying the gesture was inappropriate for children.