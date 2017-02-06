US Club wins Grover Vineyards Inter-Club titles

Mumbai : United Services Club proved beyond doubt their credentials as the best golf club in Western India, wining the 21st Grover Vineyards Inter-Club Championships convincingly and in the process making it a grand hat-trick of titles at the BPGC, here on Sunday.

Tied overnight with Willingdon Sports Club at 14 ½ points, U S Club simply decimated the opposition on the second day, the scores justifying the one-sided display. U S Club scored a whopping 22.5 points on Sunday as compared to 12 by WSC and nine each by BPGC and Poona Golf Club.

Once again U S Club were quick off the blocks with junior player Keshav Mishra winning the first singles against WSC’s Arjun Gupta. Wins by Sumeet Narang and Anshu Khalko ensured that U S Club were up and running.

U S Club continued the good showing in the foursomes and the fourballs, never letting their rivals inch closer. Kanishk Sinha, anothrt junior who had won her singles match on the opening day continued her good showing, partnering with Nakul Bali to beat the duo of Amit Nigam and Brijinder Singh of BPGC in the fourballs. Also continuing her winning ways was another junior Nayanika Sanga, who also won her fourballs for US Club along with Rraman Singh.