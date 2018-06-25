Uruguay’s Gimenez ruled out of Russia tie

Nizhniy Novgorod : Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out of his country’s World Cup game against hosts Russia, which will determine who will top Group ‘A’, because of a thigh injury, officials said Saturday. The Atletico Madrid centre-half “will not be taken into account for the match… against Russia,” the Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement.The match takes place on Monday in Samara.

Uruguay and Russia have both won their first two matches. Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 and will either play Portugal, Spain or Iran in the next round depending on final match results in Group ‘B’.