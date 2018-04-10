Union Bank scores fluent  win against Kenkre FC

Mumbai : Union Bank of India produced a good combined performance and stormed to a facile 4-1 win against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division match of the MDFA Leagues 2017-18 and played at the Cooperage ground on Monday

Dashing striker Scott D’Souza struck a brace of goals while Dion Menezes and Sherwin Chang netted one each to complete the scoring for Union Bank, while Yash Mhatre scored a late consolation goal for the losing side.

The Union Bank outfit showed better understanding and coordination as they worked well as a unit and struck three goals in the first half to completely dominate the proceedings.

In the 10th minute Menezes opened the scoring before D’Souza struck his first goal in the 26th minute to double lead before Chang got the third in 36th minute.

Kenkre pulled one back through Yash Mhatre in the second half, but Union Bank added the fourth through D’Souza in the 58th minute.

Results (Elite Div): Union Bank of India 4 (Scott D’Souza 2, Deon Menezes, Sherwin Chang 36) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Yash Mhatre).