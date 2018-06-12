Unfit Shami out of Afghan Test

New Delhi : Troubled India speedster Mohammed Shami on Monday failed the YoYo fitness test, prompting the selectors to summon rookie Delhi speedster Navdeep Saini for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14.

Saini is currently one of the quickest red ball bowlers in domestic circuit and has been touted by many as one for the future after his consistent Ranji Trophy performance in the past two seasons. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami’s replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Paytm Test against Afghanistan. The announcement came after Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru,” the BCCI release stated.

The Indian team has set a standard parameter of clearing the Yo Yo test, which gives a measure of a player’s endurance and fitness.

The current benchmark is 16.1 for the India senior team and ‘A’ team. According to a senior BCCI official “Karun Nair and Hardik Pandya were the two best performers in the YoYo Test with scores of above 18.”

The 27-year-old Shami was initially removed from the BCCI’s Central Contracts List before being re-inducted after he was given a clean chit by a BCCI internal probe committee. He also had a narrow escape in an accident before enduring a poor IPL.

Meanwhile, the Indian team management has requested that India ‘A’ fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani to attend the training sessions of the Indian team and bowl in the nets.

A request was also made for Ankit Rajpoot, but the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler is unwell. The BCCI also said that keeper-batsman Sanju Samson has also failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan, who had put up an impressive show for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Gambhir’s role

Navdeep Saini had never bowled with a red leather ball until one fine day he got a chance to bowl during Delhi Ranji team’s net session at the Roshanara cricket ground in 2013.

Till then, Saini had only played tennis ball tournaments to earn a pocket money ranging from a meagre Rs 250 to Rs 500 per match. He didn’t have an idea what he should be doing with the Red SG Test ball but Gautam Gambhir came to his rescue.

“Gautam bhaiya told me “Jaise tennis ball se dalta hai, waise hi dal. Koi tension nahi. Baaki sab theek ho jayega [Just bowl like you bowl with a tennis ball. Everything will fall in place] I did what he told me and today I am here because of him. whenever I speak about Gautam Gambhir, I get emotional,” Saini said.