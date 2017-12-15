Under-19 World Cup 2018: Steve Waugh’s son Austin included in Australian squad

Sydney: Australia legend Steve Waugh’s all-rounder son Austin was on Friday named in the 15-man squad, led by promising Jason Sangha, for the U-19 World Cup to be held in New Zealand next month.

The squad also includes Will Sutherland, the Victorian all-rounder and son of Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive James Sutherland, as the vice-captain.

Former Australia paceman Ryan Harris will coach the side assisted by former opener Chris Rogers during the three-week tournament.

Aiming to claim Australia’s first title since the Mitchell Marsh-led side claimed the title in 2010, the 18-year-old Sangha will have the services of 18-year-old paceman Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, the opener and Param Uppal, among others, during the campaign.

Sangha, who also bowls leg-spin, became the youngest Australian to compile a first-class hundred when he notched up an impressive 133 for Cricket Australia XI versus England XI in Townsville last month while all-rounder Sutherland also represented the CA XI against Pakistan last summer.

Commenting on the squad, Australia’s National Talent Manager Greg Chappell said: “This is a very exciting squad and there is some exceptional talent within this group. We’ve got a good spread of skills through the squad.”

Australia, who are in Group B, will commence their World Cup campaign versus India on January 14 at Tauranga’s Bay Oval before matches against Zimbabwe (January 17) and Papua New Guinea (January 19) in Christchurch.

Australia Under-19 World Cup squad: Jason Sangha (Captain), Will Sutherland (Vice Captain), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh, Lloyd Pope.