Under-19 newcomer Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Sachin Tendulkar on special invitation

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is set to play for India under-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour, had the privilege to meet Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Yashasvi, who had seen a lot of struggle to follow his dream of becoming cricketer, visited Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s residence on a special invitation.

For the last three years, Yashasvi had to live with groundsmen in the Muslim United Club’s tent at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, as he was thrown out of a dairy shop where he used to sleep earlier. He even sold Pani-puris to support his living and cricket coaching. Besides the struggles, he kept his dream of becoming a cricketer alive and today, he is set to represent India under-19 team for the tour of Sri Lanka. The left-handed middle order batsmen is also a teammate of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun.

Arjun informed Yashasvi about his father’s wish to meet him after Sachin was impressed by reading Yashasvi’s story in the news. “Arjun asked me to go home because he said ‘Papa wants to meet you personally. You go by yourself’. So I went like he’d asked me to,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express. Yashasvi also added that he was nervous when he saw Sachin. He received batting tips from him and also received a bat signed by Sachin.

“I asked him about how to control your emotions while dealing with the pressure of a big match. Sir told me you should not think about the result but just enjoy the pressure,” said Yashasvi to The Indian Express. “He told me, as much as possible, once you’ve faced a ball keep looking at the bowler. Every bowler gives a clue of what he’s about to bowl, and understand those clues. Your job is to keep looking at him till the time he walks back to the mark. It’ll improve your focus and will stop you from thinking about unnecessary things,” Yashasvi further said.

Yashasvi also asked for a technical advice regarding a particular type of dismissal he was facing repeatedly. “I told him that I got out thrice while playing the cover-drive. He asked me to get into the nets and practice more. He told me to try and play even the spinners along the ground during practice. Against the pacers, the first focus of a batsman, he said, should be on stretching your front foot forward and playing a defensive stroke. Then only if it’s necessary should you go through with the cover-drive,” said Yashasvi.

Sachin further advised him, “You must not have brought your front foot out completely and that meant you were playing the cover-drive to balls which were slightly wider than the ones you should play”.