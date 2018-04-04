Udaya pips Karnatak to emerge champions
Mumbai : Udaya Sports Club played with plenty of grit and determination to beat back a spirited challenge from Karnatak Sports Club and clinch a narrow 1-0 win, in the final of the 22nd Late Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament, organised by the Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.
In the summit clash, both teams gave it their best shot and there was plenty of exciting moments at either end throughout the match.
But midway through the first half, Udaya managed to get the crucial goal when attacking midfielder Ashiwad Hedge showed fine anticipation as he timed his run perfectly to meet the end of Savardhan Shetty’s free kick from the right and powerfully headed past the outstretched hands of Karnatak SC goalkeeper Gagan Shetty to give his team the lead.
Thereafter, Karnatak SC went all out on the attack and created a number of chances to find the equaliser. But all their efforts were blunted by a dogged Udaya defence and towards the end of the first session Karnatak were denied by goalpost.
The Udaya defenders were solid and compact and ensured their citadel remained intact till the final whistle to emerge victorious and lift their maiden title.
Earlier in the match to decide the third-place winners, Satya Vijaya got the better of Mangalore Blues 5-4 via the tie-breaker after team were locked goalless at the end of regulation period.
The newly crowned winners Udaya SC were presented with the ‘Champions’ trophy and prize-money of Rs 55,000, while Karnatak SC received the runners-up trophy and a cash award of Rs 45,000. Satya Vijaya got Rs 25,000 and Mangalore Blues pocketed a purse of Rs 15,000.
Third place: Satya Vijaya 5 (Senario Steven, Tejas Poojary, Melwyn Castelino, Shiransh Rao, Tushar Poojary) beat Mangalore Blues 4 (Vimesh Salian, Rishit Shetty, Aaron Machado, Asif Khan) via the tie-breaker. Full-time: 0-0.
Best goalkeeper: Rajesh Bangera (Mangalore Blues); Best defenders: Aamir Sheikh (Udaya SC) & Brandon D’Souza (Karnatak SC); Best forward: Tushar Poojary (Satya Vijaya).