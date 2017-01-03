Udaya beat Star of Canara 4-2

In the tense penalty shootout duel, Udaya successfully scored through Mohit Gatty, Clive Coutinho,

Mumbai : Udaya Sports Club showed better nerves to prevail over Star of Canara 4-2 via the penalty shootout tie-breaker to advance to the final of the 10th Late Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament 2016, conducted by The Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

In an absorbing and well-contested semi-final encounter in which both teams were evenly balanced the match ended in a goalless stalemate. Udaya held the upper hand initially before Star of Canara dictated play in the second period, but both sides failed to find the net in normal time and the referee had to resort to the tie-breaker to decide the outcome of the match.

In the tense penalty shootout duel, Udaya successfully scored through Mohit Gatty, Clive Coutinho, Ashirwad Hegde and Jayesh Naik to clinch the win, while only Sheldon Rego and Anderson Andrade could score for Star of Canara.

Udaya S.C. will take on Karnatak S.C. in the grand finale on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Results – semi-final: Udaya SC 4 (Mohit Gatty, Clive Coutinho, Ashirwad Hegde, Jayesh Naik) beat Star of Canara 2 (Sheldon Rego, Anderson Andrade).